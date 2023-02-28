Global Industrial Robotic Arms Strategic Business Report 2023: High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Robotic Arms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd
- DENSO Corporation
- Dobot.cc
- Epson America, Inc.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Flexiv Ltd
- Gridbots Technologies Private Limited
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KUKA Robotics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP
- OMRON Corporation
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Europe GmbH
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of the Pandemic on Robotics
- The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption
- Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
- Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19
- Robotics Investments in June 2020
- Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
- An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms
- The Evolution of Robotic Arms
- Types of Robotic Arms
- Uses of Robotic Arms
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots
- Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms
- Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry
- Market Overview
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, and Other Applications
- Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
- Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Africa, Japan, Europe, and Canada
- Competitive Landscape
- Number of Startups by Region: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
- Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects
- Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of Robotic Arm
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes
- Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
- Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector
- Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics Production Units
- Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector
- Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs
- Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
- E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms
- Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)
- Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects
- A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace
- Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35hsy7
