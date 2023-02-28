Genofax(TM) is Using AI Technologies to Recommend Personalised Probiotics(TM) from Individual's Gut Microbiome Data

New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - GenofaxTM, a biotechnology company specialising in developing AI technologies for genomic medicine, has announced the development of an AI platform that analyses the gut microbiome's DNA sequencing data and provides personalised recommendations to improve human health.

GenofaxTM

GenofaxTM is anticipating to gain a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between the human gut microbiome and overall health using next-generation sequencing technology and machine-learning algorithms.

The gut microbiome has been linked to various diseases, including bowel diseases, cancer, diabetes, and obesity, and directly impacts the body's ability to absorb nutrients. GenofaxTM aims to improve human health and prevent potential diseases by developing microbiome-centric personalised intervention technologies using the big data analytics of genomic medicine.

GenofaxTM's Gut StatusTM Test Kit provides a comprehensive assessment of the gut microbial flora and data-driven actionable plans to keep the gut healthy. Customers can also opt for a monthly supply of Genofax's Personalised ProbioticsTM and Prebiotics to maintain and replenish the gut with good bacteria based on individual needs.

"We are excited to explore our gut microbiome sequencing AI project, and we believe it will unlock new insights into how our gut microbiome affects our health," says Genofax CEO, Zahangir Alam. "This technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we approach personal health by allowing us to use the microbiome as a disease prevention measure."

GenofaxTM's AI-driven approach to microbiome data analysis and interpretation provides a new way to identify patterns and correlations that would otherwise be difficult to detect. The company believes it can use its AI platform to develop personalised treatments and even nutrition plans based on a person's unique microbiome.

GenofaxTM is currently seeking participants for the project and intends to publish its findings in the coming months. The company anticipates launching the product in 2023 in Australia, the USA, the Middle East, and South America.

Visit its website for more information on GenofaxTM and its Gut StatusTM Test.

About Genofax

GenofaxTM reads the gut microbiota and provides individualised advice to recover or maintain a better life. The company utilises the most recent high-throughput metagenome sequencing and its unique suite of Artificial Intelligence-enabled Health-Metric Determination (AIeH-MD) technologies to provide its clients the most accurate and in-depth recommendations.

Contact

MD Ishrak Hussain

support@genofax.com

+61 2 9058 0199

https://genofax.com

