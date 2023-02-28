Unit London spotlight women textile and ceramic artists in latest group exhibition

Artworks (l–r): How Fury Struck, Bea Bonafini; In Times of Mourning or Social Protest 2, Sarah Zapata; Systems Error, Paloma Proudfoot

Group exhibition with 12 contemporary women artists working with textiles and ceramics. Curated by Ferren Gipson from the research of her book "Women's Work".

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 7 March, Unit London opens Within + Without, a group exhibition bringing together 12 contemporary women artists working with textiles and ceramics. Curated by art historian and artist Ferren Gipson, the exhibition explores the materiality and labour of tactile mediums and how internal and external domains form one’s ‘personal landscapes’. The artists in this exhibition investigate how our interior world – anatomies, thoughts, our sense of self– intersect with the external world – relationships, social structures, politics, nature – to inform the way we move through our shared surroundings.

The exhibition features works by ​​Vanessa Barragão, Bea Bonafini, Daisy Collingridge, Phoebe Collings-James, Ferren Gipson, Claire Lindner, Armina Howada Mussa, Bisila Noha, Anya Paintsil, Paloma Proudfoot, Janice Redman and Sarah Zapata.

Within + Without is framed in the context of Gipson’s research for her book Women’s Work, which focuses on modern and contemporary women artists working in the mediums of textiles and ceramics. The research challenges the traditional view of the decorative arts as ‘women’s work’ and examines how artists are navigating layers of social and cultural context to reframe the narrative. The artists in this exhibition use textiles and ceramics as potent tools to harness historical understandings of gender and the feminine, and to question patriarchal notions of what constitutes ‘high’ or ‘fine’ art.

Works by Vanessa Barragão and Claire Lindner evoke imagery found in nature, while Daisy Collingridge and Janice Redman incorporate materials and references found in interiors. Phoebe Collings-James and Bisila Noha’s works contemplate identity and how it is informed by our wider environments. Anya Paintsil, Sarah Zapata and Ferren Gipson reflect on cultural influences, drawing connections between family, heritage and materials. Looking inwards, Bea Bonafini, Armina Howada Mussa and Paloma Proudfoot investigate subjects of grief and memory, and the stories we tell ourselves.

Within + Without

Curated by Ferren Gipson

7 March–6 April 2023

Unit London, Mayfair

3 Hanover Square

Private & Press View on 9 March.



About the Curator

Ferren Gipson is a British-American art historian, writer and textile artist. She is a strong advocate for broadening the audience for art historical content, and topics in her research include explorations of the intersections between art and popular culture, highlighting the work of marginalised artists and researching political themes in modern Chinese art. Within her textile art practice, she explores themes of labour, matrilineal connections, materiality and colour.

Gipson’s work has been featured in the group exhibitionsThe New Bend at Hauser & Wirth, Somerset (2023) and Hauser & Wirth, Los Angeles (2022), as well as Imagine: Celebrating Black Female Creativity, Francine Kelly Gallery Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts (2022). She has also delivered talks and hosted interviews for brands and institutions, including Tate, Esquire magazine, The National Gallery and Design Museum. Her work has been featured in the monographs The Ultimate Art Museum (Phaidon) and Women’s Work (Frances Lincoln), articles in the Financial Times and WeTransfer’s online magazine WePresent, and the visual arts podcast Art Matters. She is currently a doctoral researcher at SOAS, University of London.

About Unit London

Established in September 2013, Unit London is a global artistic platform for international artists. Unit London has successfully launched and advanced the careers of numerous contemporary artists and remains firmly committed to its driving principles of equity, innovation, and accessibility. The gallery is forthright in its dedication to being an open and transparent institution at the forefront of an expanding and diversifying art industry. As a consequence of its boldly independent approach to the gallery model, Unit London has become synonymous with a pioneering use of social media and digital content – bridging the gap between the physical and virtual spheres of modern experience and connecting people with the art they love.

From day one, the gallery has embraced change and resisted conformity. In a too-often opaque and inequitable art market, we seek to identify and cultivate artists on a purely meritocratic basis. As a result, our programme is diverse and non-linear – perhaps even non-conventional. Our vision is for Unit London to be more than just a gallery, but an artistic platform to empower the most gifted creative minds of our generation. We feel a strong sense of duty to articulate their stories to an ever-growing international audience, and to magnify their impact for individuals, cultures, and societies around the globe. We are proud to have launched and advanced the careers of important contemporary artists whose work provokes, challenges, and inspires, and we are passionate about bringing their work to the public consciousness.

