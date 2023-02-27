Traffic Fatality: 3000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 7:50 a.m., a 2019 Tesla Model 3, occupied by five subjects, was traveling southbound in the left travel lane in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The Tesla crossed the solid-double yellow lines into the northbound lane of travel, struck a 2018 Toyota C-HR, and then struck a 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-350, head-on. A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, that was also traveling northbound, then struck the passenger side of the Tesla.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the occupants of the Tesla, the driver of the Toyota, and the driver of the Mercedes to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, the driver of the Tesla succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Islam, of Dorchester, MA.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###