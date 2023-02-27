Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 200 Block of 55th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the 200 block of 55th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:06 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, an adult male victim was located at an area hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/9lchwl0BRNQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

