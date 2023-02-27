Homicide: 5100 Block of Sheriff Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:42 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 34-year-old Harold Bogan, of Temple Hills, Maryland and 32-year-old Wayne Sheppard, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###