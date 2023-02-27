Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announces an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, February 27, 2023, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:23 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, February 27, 2023, 66-year-old Larry Fogle, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

