Free income-tax clinics to help Islanders get their taxes done start March 4
CANADA, February 27 - Free tax-help clinics will be available to Island residents with modest-to-no income and a simple tax situation who need assistance to complete their tax and benefit return.
Filing an annual income tax return is the key to accessing qualifying benefits like the Canada child benefit, Canada workers benefit and the GST/HST credit.
Beginning March 4, clinics will be available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities:
- Charlottetown
- Cornwall
- Morell
- Hunter River
- Kinkora
- Montague
- O’Leary
- St. Peter’s
- Summerside
- Tignish
- Alberton
- Stratford
- Souris
- Borden-Carleton
- Kensington
For a full list of locations and times, visit: Federal and Provincial Benefits for Residents.
Media contact:
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer
Social Development and Housing
rjgass@gov.pe.ca
Anne Pachal
Manager, Communications
Canada Revenue Agency
Anne.Pachal@cra-arc.gc.ca