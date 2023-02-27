Be prepared for additional snow this week around the Lower Mainland

CANADA, February 27 - As snow continues to fall throughout the Lower Mainland, drivers and commuters are advised to plan ahead to avoid delays.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Periods of snow are expected on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Accumulations of two to four centimetres are expected, with up to 10 cm possible in some areas.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors closely monitor conditions when snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast, and are prepared for this late-season snowfall. On provincial highways across the south coast, maintenance contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand to manage any accumulation of snow based on the current forecasts.

The ministry’s snow and ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, activating the cable collars as necessary to clear accumulations of snow. Lane closures on the bridges to support snow and ice operations will be in place.

Drivers should be aware that provincial bridges and highways may be closed on short notice to prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Drivers are reminded to avoid all unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.

Forecasts and conditions will be changing quickly. For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca