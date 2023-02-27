Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,930 in the last 365 days.

AB69 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-02-27

WISCONSIN, February 27 - An Act to create 118.07 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: reporting to law enforcement certain crimes and other incidents that occur in or on public school buildings and grounds, requiring certain schools to employ armed school resource officers, and allocating federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding to reimburse schools for costs of employing armed school resource officers. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab69

You just read:

AB69 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-02-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more