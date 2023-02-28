Submit Release
The Army Purchased The Largest Order Of Commercial Grade Atmospheric Water Generators From AWG Contracting LLC

“AWG Contracting LLC is proud to announce the new AWG800….. This advanced system is our newest Atmospheric Water Generator designed specifically for the durability requirements of the military.”
— Moses West
CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWG Contracting LLC’s CEO Moses West announced today that AWG Contracting LLC delivered the largest order of commercial grade atmospheric water generators to the Department of the Army. This order continues to solidify the Army’s 10 year partnership with AWG Contracting LLC who continues to provide secure water sources on Army installations to ensure safety from intentional attacks, natural disasters and contaminants.

These units were designed with the Army’s rapid deployment in mind and their desire of installing innovative technologies and upgrading water systems that meets the Army’s troop demand.

These units are designed to provide water on demand at point of distribution to exceed the demands of today’s military purposes.

AWG 800’s are able to produce water with lower energy consumption than other commercial units. “The energy efficiency of our units, when powered by electricity or other renewable energy sources, is the key to economic viability” states West. A key economic and logistics advantage of Atmospheric Water Generator’s are able to provide “point specific water production” at the site where water is required.

AWG Contracting LLC is looking forward to fulfilling additional contracts across the Department of Defense.

AWG Contracting, LLC is providing the World’s most technologically advanced industrial atmospheric water generator and is founded on the core principle of using the latest technologies to bring clean water to the world and using that expertise to save lives.

Moses West
AWG Contracting LLC
+1 5129225102
info@awgcontractingus.com

