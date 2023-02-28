Energy-Saving Solar Company, Arvo Solar, Lands New Franchise Territory in DFW
This marks the fourth territory for the growing solar system installation franchise.
Thanks to this latest deal, the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area will have access to clean solar energy and be able to drastically cut their energy bills."DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arvo Solar, known for its forward-thinking, tech-driven approach to clean energy, has just announced its very first franchise for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas. Christopher Watkins, Theodore Watkins, and Sergey Chudak are the newest franchisees to join Arvo Solar's network of owners.
“This is a well-qualified, driven group of professionals who bring an impressive background to our brand,” stated Phil Horton, Owner of Arvo Solar. “Thanks to this latest deal, the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area will have access to clean solar energy and be able to drastically cut their energy bills.”
Arvo Solar first connected with the group in January, with the agreement signed just weeks later. This is the second franchise sale for the brand. Phoenix, Arizona is home to the first Arvo Solar franchise location, which came on board in 2022. Arvo Solar also has locations in Houston, Texas and Sacramento, California.
“We’re expecting more franchise partners to come on board with us in the coming months. We’ve made some fantastic connections at the Franchise Show in Dallas just last month and our momentum is really picking up,” said Horton.
The Arvo Solar franchise model welcomes entrepreneurs who are great at customer acquisition. According to the brand’s franchise website, all designs, permits, utility approvals, equipment coordination, and installation are handled by the corporate Arvo Solar team.
A powerful suite of resources is included with every franchise agreement, including proposal tools, user-friendly CRM software, vendor connections, and ongoing support. To learn more about becoming a franchise partner with Arvo Solar, visit the company’s website at www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise.
ABOUT Arvo Solar
Arvo Solar serves both residential and commercial clientele, designing and installing state-of-the-art, energy saving solar systems. For the latest location near you, visit www.goarvo.com. To find out more about owning your own solar systems franchise, visit www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise.
