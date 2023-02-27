Kristin Johnson named University of Rhode Island vice provost for global initiatives

Samuel Stuart Hollenshead/Samuel Stuart Hollenshead Linda G. Mills, vice chancellor and senior vice provost for global programs and university life at New York University, has been named president.

CHIEF EXECUTIVES

Appointments

James J. Annarelli, interim president of Eckerd College, in Florida, since August 2022, has been named to the post permanently.

Damián J. Fernández, former president of Eckerd College, has been named president of Warren Wilson College, in North Carolina.

Deborah Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, has been named chancellor of Indiana University Southeast.

Danielle R. Holley, dean of the Howard University School of Law, has been named president of Mount Holyoke College, in Massachusetts.

Laurie M. Joyner, president of St. Xavier University, in Chicago, has been named president of St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin. She will be the first woman to lead the college.

Hilary L. Link, president of Allegheny College, in Pennsylvania, has been named president of Drew University, in New Jersey.

Linda G. Mills, vice chancellor and senior vice provost for global programs and university life at New York University, has been named president. She will succeed Andrew Hamilton, who plans to step down.

Javier Reyes, interim chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago, has been named chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Suzanne Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University, has been named president of the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Resignations

Terri Goss Kinzy, president of Illinois State University since July 2021, has resigned.

Mark Smith, president of Columbia International University, has resigned for health reasons. Rick Christman, executive vice president at the university, has been named interim president.

Retirements

Timothy Alvarez, president of Otero College, in Colorado, plans to retire in August.

Jeff Bauer, president since 2018 of Shawnee State University, in Ohio, plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

Stephen Beal, president of the California College of the Arts since 2008, plans to retire.

Henry W. Spaulding II, president of Mount Vernon Nazarene University since 2012, plans to retire this spring.

Lorraine Sterritt, president of Saint Michael’s College, in Vermont, plans to retire in June.

Steve Turner, president of Northeastern State University, in Oklahoma, since 2012, plans to retire.

CHIEF ACADEMIC OFFICERS

Appointments

Paula M. Crone, interim provost at Western University of Health Sciences since April 2022, has been named to the post permanently.

Michelle Gonzalez Maldonado, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton, has been named to the post permanently.

Nicolle Parsons-Pollard, interim provost at Georgia State University, has been named the university’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Joseph M. Roidt, provost at Dakota Wesleyan University, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Ambrose University, in Iowa.

OTHER TOP ADMINISTRATORS

Appointments

Armin Afsahi, associate vice president for alumni affairs and development and dean of development for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, has been named vice president for alumni relations and development at the University of Chicago.

Jeremy Battjes, associate vice chancellor for finance and administration for student affairs at the University of Arkansas, has been named vice chancellor for student affairs.

Felicia Benton-Johnson, assistant dean and director of the Center for Engineering Education and Diversity in the College of Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has been named vice president for diversity and inclusive excellence at Clemson University, in South Carolina.

Leonard A. Cullo Jr., a former vice president for finance and administration at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, has been named vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer at Texas A&M University at San Antonio.

Vernese Edghill-Walden, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Northern Illinois University, has been named vice president for equity and inclusive excellence at Bucknell University, in Pennsylvania.

Krisi L. Fenner, director of business services for Bemidji Area Schools, in Minnesota, has been named vice president for finance and administration at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

Marie Foster-Bruns, chief executive of One Region, a nonprofit in Indiana, has been named vice president for advancement at Valparaiso University.

Rachel Hosler, chief of staff at Walsh University, has been named interim vice president for student affairs.

Gregory Matthews, vice president for enrollment management at Norwich University, has been named vice president for enrollment management at Western New England University.

Gina Zandy Ohnstad, interim vice president for communication since August 2021 at Whitman College, in Washington, has been named to the post permanently.

Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, has been named president-in-residence at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and chief executive of PennWest Investment.

Rachel Pell, interim vice president for strategic communications at Pennsylvania State University at University Park, has been named to the post permanently.

Karen Rohr, assistant vice president for engagement and annual giving at Bowling Green State University, in Ohio, has been named vice president for university advancement at the State University of New York at Fredonia and executive director of the Fredonia College Foundation.

Resignations

Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president for the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has stepped down after less than a year.

Treby Williams, executive vice president at Princeton University, plans to step down. She will serve as senior adviser to the president for a year before retiring.

DEANS

Appointments

Mary Anne Alabanza Akers, founding dean of Morgan State University’s School of Architecture and Planning, has been named dean of the College of Environmental Design at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona.

Heidi M. Appel, dean of the Jesup Scott Honors College at the University of Toledo, has been named dean of the Honors College at the University of Houston.

Rashmi Assudani, associate provost for academic affairs at Xavier University, in Ohio, has been named dean of the School of Business at Siena College, in New York.

Greg Bell, interim dean of the Graduate School at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, has been named to the post permanently.

Karl Besel, a professor and assistant dean and director of the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University Northwest, has been named dean of the School of Interdisciplinary Health and Science at the University of St. Joseph, in Connecticut.

Christopher Coleman, a professor and head of the School of Nursing at Purdue University at West Lafayette, has been named dean of the School of Nursing at Oakland University, in Michigan.

Reginald F. Frye, a professor and chair of the department of pharmacotherapy and translational research in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Florida, has been named dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Haider Ala Hamoudi, a professor of law and vice dean of the School of Law at the University of Pittsburgh, has been named interim dean.

Jennifer Kellman Fritz, interim associate dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Eastern Michigan University, has been named interim dean of the college.

Jonathan Miller, dean of students at Northern Essex Community College, in Massachusetts, has been named dean of student engagement at the Community College of Rhode Island.

Ann M. Olazábal, a professor and vice dean of lifelong learning and executive education in the Herbert Business School at the University of Miami, has been named interim dean of the school.

Arvind Raman, executive associate dean of engineering and a professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University at West Lafayette, has been named dean of the College of Engineering.

Louie F. Rodríguez, a professor in the School of Education at the University of California at Riverside, has been named vice provost and dean of undergraduate education.

Andrew Singer, associate dean of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been named dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Stony Brook University.

Aimee N. Wall, senior associate dean and a professor of public law and government in the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named dean of the school.

DEPARTMENTS CHAIRS

Appointments

Michael C. Mason, chair of the liberal-arts and sciences department at Berklee College of Music, has been named inaugural chair of the Africana-studies department.

OTHER ADMINISTRATORS

Appointments

Krista D. Glazewski, a professor and department chair of instructional systems technology at Indiana University’s School of Education, has been named executive director of the William and Ida Friday Institute for Educational Innovation and associate dean of translational research in the College of Education at North Carolina State University.

Kristin Johnson, a professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island, has been named vice provost for global initiatives.

Allison Lichter, chair of the department of journalism and design in the Eugene Lang College at the New School, in New York City, has been named associate dean of academic affairs in the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

David Major, an associate professor of professional practice in global strategy at the University of Miami Herbert Business School, has been named associate dean of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

Claire Ricci, dean of adult education at Guilford Technical Community College, in North Carolina, has been named associate vice president for work-force and continuing education.

Steve Wray, senior vice president and principal at Econsult Solutions, in Philadelphia, has been named executive director of the Block Center for Technology and Society at Carnegie Mellon University.

ORGANIZATIONS

Appointments

Kelly Leon, press secretary and acting assistant secretary for communications and outreach at the U.S. Department of Education, has been named vice president for communications and government affairs at the Institute for Higher Education Policy.

DEATHS

John H. Bracey Jr., a professor of African American studies at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, died earlier this month. He was 81.

Robert Geddes, who was the first dean of the School of Architecture at Princeton University, died on February 13. He was 99.

Walter Lawrence Gulick, a former president of St. Lawrence University, in New York, died on January 28. He was 95. Gulick led the university from 1981 to 1987.

John Schulenberg, a research professor at the Institute for Social Research and a professor in the department of psychology at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, died on February 9.

Arthur Thomas, who served as president of Central State University, in Ohio, from 1985 to 1995, died on February 9.

