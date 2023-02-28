ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Ready Capital Corporation RC. Stockholders will receive 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock for each share of Broadmark Realty Capital stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/brmk/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC