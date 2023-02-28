Kawasho Foods USA Inc. Announces a Voluntary Recall of a Single Lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. Because of Possible Health Risk

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York, NY, is voluntarily recalling one lot of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. because of reported swelling, leaking, or bursting cans. There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The Product was distributed to retail stores (Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, Albertsons) in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4oz. metal can, with UPC 071140003909. The one lot being recalled is LGC12W12E22; BEST BY: MAY/12/2026 and this code appears on the bottom of the product can.

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumer who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any question regarding this recall, please contact us at (212)841-7400 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005961/en/