DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphene Oxide Market Outlook 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene oxide market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market generated a revenue of around USD 130 Million at the end of 2022 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 3000 Million by the end of 2033.

The growing demand for electric vehicles and the batteries installed in them, along with the rising investment in treating wastewater from various industries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global graphene oxide market is segmented by type, and application. On the basis of application, the market is further fragmented into composites materials, electronic devices, water filtration, and purification, medical, and others. The electronic devices segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of nearly USD 1000 million by the end of 2033.

This growth is on the account of increasing demand for batteries from electronic devices. The electronic devices segment is further projected to grow at a CAGR of about 31% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market generated a revenue of around USD 50 million in 2022.

On the basis of region, the global graphene oxide market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-east and Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific collected the highest revenue of around USD 50 million in 2022. By the end of 2033, it is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 1,000 million, by growing at a CAGR of about 31% over the forecast period. Factors, such as the rising capacity of wastewater treatment facilities is expected to boost the market growth.

Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders included in the report

Nanoinnova Technologies SL

Graphenea Inc.

Global Graphene Group

Cheap Tubes Inc.

BGT Material Limited

ACS Materials LLC

Garmor Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Applynano Solutions S. L.

Avanzare Innovacion Technologica S.L.

E Way Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.2.1. Manufacturers

3.2.2. End Users

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Opportunities

5.4. Trends

6. Regulatory & Standard Landscape

7. Industry Risk Analysis

8. Pricing Analysis of Global Graphene Oxide Market

9. Value Chain Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Graphene Oxide Market

11. Regional Analysis

12. Analysis on Green Manufacturing Process of Graphene Oxide and Reduced Graphene Oxide

13. Competitive Positioning

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2022

14.2. Competitive Benchmarking

14.3. E Way Technology Co., Ltd

14.3.1. Detailed Overview

14.3.2. Assessment of Key Offering

14.3.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

14.3.4. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

14.3.5. Recent Developments

14.4. Nanoinnova Technologies SL

14.5. Graphenea Inc.

14.6. Global Graphene Group

14.7. Cheap Tubes Inc.

14.8. BGT Materials Limited

14.9. ACS Materials LLC

14.10. Garmor Inc.

14.11. CVD Equipment Corporation

14.12. E Way Tecnology Co. Ltd.

14.13. Applynano Solutions S.L.

14.14. Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

15. Global Graphene Oxide Market Outlook

15.1. By Value (USD million)

15.2. By Type

15.2.1. Powder-Based, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.2.2. Solution-Based, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.3. By Application

15.3.1. Composites Materials, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.3.2. Electronics Devices, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.3.3. Water Filtration and Purification, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.3.4. Medical, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.3.5. Others, 2022-2033F (USD Million)

15.4. Global Graphene Oxide Market by Region

15.4.1. North America, 2022-2033F (USD million)

15.4.2. Europe, 2022-2033F (USD million)

15.4.3. Asia-Pacific, 2022-2033F (USD million)

15.4.4. Latin America, 2022-2033F (USD million)

15.4.5. Middle East & Africa, 2022-2033F (USD million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6bfs0-graphene?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets