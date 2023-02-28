SamBoat Does Not Charge Junk Fees, Increasing its Affordability and Attractiveness

SamBoat, the world’s largest online boat booking platform has officially ditched “junk fees” and does not plan on charging its customers any kind of “booking fees, service fees” etc…

Price transparency is at the core of SamBoat’s business model. The company’s goal is to make boating accessible to all, and SamBoat is making it easy and convenient to book boats around the world in over 76 countries, with over 50,000 boats on offer. Part of “making it easy” to book travel around the world, whether that be airplane tickets, hotel reservations or boat bookings, is knowing exactly how much you’ll pay before it comes time to get your card out to pay. SamBoat is doing exactly that, and being upfront with its customers.

Politics can be a divisive issue in the United States, however this seems to be an issue most Americans can agree with. President Biden just recently called on Congress to crack down on unexpected fees via the Junk Fee Prevention Act during his State of the Union speech this past February 7th.

“Who wants to pay extra fees for the same boats you can get on SamBoat for a lower, more transparent price” - Said Robert Harrington, Country Manager for SamBoat in the United States.

ABOUT SAMBOAT

SamBoat was born in 2014 when two boating enthusiasts decided to connect local boat owners and yachtsmen in France and has since grown to over 50,000 boats that have welcomed more than 350,000 novice or experienced sailors in every major sailing destination across the world. The global boat rental platform aims to allow everyone to easily access a boat, with or without a skipper, for a day, a week, or more. As the leader of online boat rentals, SamBoat wants to give more and more people the opportunity to enjoy a day out at sea. Whether you are a novice or an experienced skipper, everyone should be able to find the boat that suits them. SamBoat's goal is to let you book a boat anywhere in the world in just a few clicks. Since their integration into the Dream Yacht Charter group, they continue to innovate and increase their boat offerings. SamBoat set themselves a clear course of action to ensure safety and respect for the environment.

