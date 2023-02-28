Submit Release
Frontier Dental Lab's Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Connects Dentists and Patients

Frontier Dental Lab is making it easier than ever to connect patients with Trusted Frontier Dentists. Patient Soto-Aguilar first encountered Frontier Dental Lab through their Smile Simulation initiative and was blown away by her digital makeover. Frontier’s proprietary software allows prospective patients to view individualized makeovers from the comfort of their homes. When people upload a selfie to the website, GetFrontierVeneers.com, they receive a before/after Smile Simulation.

"The assessment was so quick and personal," Soto-Aguilar remembers. "I received my before-and-after shots in an hour, and I couldn't believe the amount of detail that Frontier put into it. That was my first insight into how much Frontier cares about its patients. They enabled me to visualize exactly how I would look with a new smile."

Along with the Smile Simulation, Frontier Dental Lab sent a list of seven accomplished cosmetic dentists in Soto-Aguilar's area who could make her simulation a reality. "We try to make research easy for people," says Gil Villavecer, Chief Marketing Officer at Frontier Dental Lab. "We believe that educated consumers are the best consumers."

Ultimately Soto-Aguilar was connected with Dr. Caylin Frye, a cosmetic dentist at Mid-City Smiles in New Orleans. Connecting patients with a Trusted Frontier Dentist makes it easier for them to ensure they get the best treatment possible. Doctors also benefit from getting these leads generated by Frontier Dental Lab because they would not have come to them otherwise.

Currently, Frontier Dental Lab is focusing on harnessing the power of digital marketing to reach consumers. Their ground-breaking efforts to Educate, Entertain, and Connect prove that this marketing campaign is about much more than sales — it’s about building relationships and helping potential patients imagine the possibilities.

ABOUT FRONTIER DENTAL LAB

Frontier Dental Lab Group helps dentists succeed. The group of dental labs, including Frontier Dental Lab, specializes in veneers, implants, dentures, and full-service dental lab products and restorations. Frontier helps dentists market their practices on social media and other channels through Frontier’s direct-to-consumer campaigns. 

Frontier Dental Lab's mission is to Educate, Entertain, and Connect.

