Frontier Dental Lab Expands Into the Monster Brand Through Collaboration with Nicole Smith and S&C Dental

Frontier Dental Lab is extending its reach into the Monster Energy Girl market.

Gil Villavecer, CMO of Frontier Dental Lab, visited Monster Energy Girl Nicole Smith and the accomplished dentists at S&C Dental to deliver the smile of her dreams after a veneer mishap in the past. Frontier Dental Lab is popular among people in the pageant world, alongside celebrities such as Davido, Eminem, and more.

A good smile makes the ultimate first impression, and for brand ambassadors like Smith, something as simple as a smile can quickly become their brand.

“My smile is a representation of my work and I wanted the best possible natural look. In addition to my work as a Monster Energy Girl, I am also a makeup artist and pageant coach so it’s important that my smile reflects that as well. I absolutely love the results and finally have the smile I’ve always dreamed of” remarks Smith.

Dr. Bri Stoterau, a Trusted Frontier Dentist, gave Nicole the smile of her dreams, bringing new confidence to her work as Monster Energy Ambassador.

“Getting veneers isn’t about looking bad before and looking better after. Nicole was gorgeous when she came to us, and she had already invested in her smile with a set of veneers. Despite all of this, Nicole felt she could improve her look even further with S&C Dental and Frontier Dental Lab, and she couldn't be happier with the results,” says Dr. Stoterau.

Villavecer shares, “your smile is your brand, and that's what people notice about you. Whether you have existing veneers or whether you already have a great smile, it can always be improved and enhanced. FrontierVeneers give you a very natural looking smile.”

Frontier Dental Lab’s mission is to Educate, Entertain, and Connect. Their proprietary software allows prospective patients to view individualized Smile Simulations from the comfort of their homes. When people upload a selfie to the website, GetFrontierVeneers.com, they receive a before/after Smile Simulation and are connected with Trusted Frontier Dentists like Dr. Stoterau.

ABOUT FRONTIER DENTAL LAB

Frontier Dental Lab Group helps dentists succeed. The group of dental labs, including Frontier Dental Lab, specializes in veneers, implants, dentures, and full-service dental lab products and restorations. Frontier helps dentists market their practices on social media and other channels through Frontier’s direct-to-consumer campaigns.

About S&C Dental

S&C Dental, provides reliable dental care for patients of all ages, and all stages of need. Located in Paradise Valley, Arizona, our practice is staffed by the premier dentists in the region. Our practice includes the expertise of a Doctor of Dental Medicine (Dr. Bri Stoterau, DMD) and a Doctor of Dental Surgery (Dr. David Ngo, DDS), who have collectively treated thousands of patients over decades in the industry. Their skill allows us to provide high-level care with the personal touch of family dentistry. Whether you want elective cosmetic dentistry or need emergency dental services, our team is determined to deliver the highest quality dental care.

About Nicole Smith

Smiles play a huge role in one's confidence, especially when their job requires them to be in front of thousands of cheering fans. You might catch her on the supercross track, in the ultimate fighting championship ring, or on Nascar's Victory Lane. Monster Energy Girls are just as front and center as the athletes competing at these major events, and the role of ambassador is highly competitive.

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter PR

Contact Person: Allison McLaughlin

Email: Send Email

Phone: 973-570-8429

Address:320 1st Ave N Suite 110

City: St. Petersburg

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Frontier Dental Lab Expands Into the Monster Brand Through Collaboration with Nicole Smith and S&C Dental