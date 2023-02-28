Ricoma International Launches New Revel DTF-2402 Direct-to-Film Printer

Ricoma International, the leading manufacturer of apparel decorating equipment, has revolutionized the custom apparel industry with the launch of its new Revel DTF-2402 Transfer Printer.

This groundbreaking machine utilizes the latest direct-to-film printing technology to produce brilliant, high-quality transfers for decorating custom apparel, especially T-shirts. This makes it the perfect machine for entrepreneurs who want to start a printing business that can keep up with the growing demand for printed apparel.

Made for high-volume production at unprecedented speeds, the Revel DTF-2402 can produce 100 transfers in under an hour, making it the ideal tool for dramatically increasing any business's productivity.

These durable transfers can be applied to a wide variety of fabrics, including cotton, polyester, nylon, and much more. Thanks to the printer's dual print-head system and distinctive powder adhesive coating, the Revel DTF-2402 delivers outstanding results that are incredibly smooth to the touch.

This innovative printer comes in an all-inclusive package that has everything needed to start or grow a custom apparel business, including installation and two days of onsite training with a certified technician from Ricoma.

For more information on the Revel DTF Printer, please visit ricoma.com.

About Ricoma International

Ricoma International is the custom apparel industry’s leading manufacturer of embroidery machines and apparel decorating equipment. Founded on the mission of providing quality equipment that’s both reliable and affordable to apparel decorators, Ricoma has grown into a multi-national business serving apparel decorators in more than 160 countries. Along with manufacturing top-quality equipment, Ricoma prides itself on offering expert training, round-the-clock technical support and free educational resources to help new decorators hone their craft and make the custom apparel industry more accessible for everyone.

