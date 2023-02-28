Submit Release
Martin Auto Museum Holds its Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting for 1 Year Anniversary in Their New Location

Join us for our one year celebration and enjoy free entry on Saturday, March 4th! The Martin Auto Museum & Event Center is dedicated to the preservation of collectible & rare automobiles for educational purposes.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Martin Auto Museum and Event Center is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and they're ready to welcome car lovers and enthusiasts from around the world! In honor of the museum's one-year anniversary, the museum is hosting a special event on March 4th, 2023 featuring a variety of classic and luxury cars. Additionally, the museum is offering FREE admission to all visitors before 1 pm. 

The museum, located in Glendale, Arizona, is home to an impressive collection of classic, exotic, and luxury cars, ranging from the earliest Ford models to the most modern sports car designs. Visitors can expect to see cars dating back to the 1940s all the way to the present, including classic American muscle, European sports cars, and German-engineered custom builds. They have guides and volunteers that are experts on every piece in the museum! 

Martin Auto Museum will also feature a variety of fun activities for the whole family. Kids can enjoy the carousel or a variety of driving and racing games, all free of charge. Visitors can explore the history and evolution of automobiles, learn about different makes and models, and even take pictures sitting in the cars. Seriously, you can get in the cars! 

The museum hopes this focus will give visitors a better understanding of the history of the automotive industry and its impact. Martin Auto Museum is excited to welcome visitors and to share the history of the automotive industry with a new generation. 

  • Event will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. 

  • Free admission until 1 pm. 

  • Ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 am. 


For more information, please visit www.martinautomuseum.com or call (602) 298-2377.

