Harbor Private Limited Launches VOfficeSingapore.com, Offering Unlimited Mail Scanning Service for Businesses
Harbor Private Limited launches VOfficeSingapore.com, a virtual office service offering unlimited mail scanning, helping businesses digitize their operations.SINGAPORE, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based business services provider, Harbor Private Limited, is pleased to announce the launch of its virtual office service, VOfficeSingapore.com. This innovative service is designed to help businesses establish a professional presence without the need for physical office space.
One of the key features of VOfficeSingapore.com is its unlimited mail scanning service. This feature allows businesses to receive all their mail digitally, which is perfect for companies looking to digitize their operations and reduce their environmental footprint.
With VOfficeSingapore.com, businesses can choose from a range of plans, including self-collection of mail, weekly forwarding of mail, and unlimited mail scanning. The plans are priced affordably, starting at just S$50 per year, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.
"We are excited to launch VOfficeSingapore.com and offer businesses a flexible and affordable way to establish a professional presence in Singapore," said a spokesperson for Harbor Private Limited. "Our unlimited mail scanning service is particularly useful for companies looking to digitize their operations and reduce their paper usage. We look forward to helping businesses thrive in Singapore and beyond."
