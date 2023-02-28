Innovative New Procedure To Treat Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids Is Now Available In Cincinnati For The First Time
Gynesonics’ Sonata Treatment provides patients with an incision-free outpatient option. Now offered at David B. Schwartz, MD
I am so pleased with the efficacy and non-invasive nature of the Sonata Treatment that it has now become my preferred approach for working with patients that have uterine fibroid issues,”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gynesonics®, a women’s healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced today that David B. Schwartz, M.D., FACOG in Cincinnati, has completed several procedures using its Sonata® System to treat symptomatic uterine fibroids. Fibroids are benign growths in or around the uterus. They are common, and most women develop them during childbearing age. Uterine fibroids may cause uncomfortable symptoms, including heavy bleeding and painful periods. Problematic fibroids can range in size from a grape to a grapefruit. Symptoms may worsen over time if fibroids are left untreated. More than 2 million women in the U.S. undergo treatment for uterine fibroids each year. Research has shown that in the U.S., around 70 percent of white women and more than 80 percent of black women will have uterine fibroids before the age of 50.
The Sonata System uses an intrauterine ultrasound handpiece to locate and target the individual fibroids. Radiofrequency energy is delivered to shrink the fibroid and reduce symptoms. The Sonata Treatment is a breakthrough alternative to hysterectomy and myomectomy and can treat a wide range of fibroid types, sizes, and locations. The fibroids are treated from inside the uterus, so the Sonata Treatment requires no incisions to the abdomen, no tissue is surgically removed, and the uterus is preserved. This next-generation technology was developed through close collaboration with experienced physicians and validated with rigorous testing to improve its usability. Robust clinical evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of the Sonata System has led many health insurance companies to provide payor coverage for this innovative treatment. When surveyed after 12 months, 95 percent of women in a clinical study on Sonata Treatment trial results reported a reduction in menstrual bleeding, and 50 percent said they returned to normal activity the next day.
“I am so pleased with the efficacy and non-invasive nature of the Sonata Treatment that it has now become my preferred approach for working with patients that have uterine fibroid issues,” said Dr. Schwartz. “I encourage those that are suffering from uterine fibroids or have related symptoms, to contact my office and schedule a consultation today.”
Women with symptomatic fibroids may present one or more of the following symptoms:
Abnormal uterine bleeding/menorrhagia
Abdominopelvic pain/pressure
Increased abdominal girth
Urinary frequency
Constipation
Subfertility
Pregnancy loss
Dyspareunia (painful intercourse)
“I would like to thank Dr. Schwartz for offering the Sonata Treatment. Invasive surgery can be a major deterrent to those who would otherwise seek care. We are very pleased to offer this innovative new treatment to those in need,” said Chris Owens, President and CEO of Gynesonics. “We look forward to hearing more about the life-changing success stories from Dr. Schwartz and his patients.”
For more information on the Sonata Treatment, please contact Dr. Schwartz at 513-241-4223. You can also watch patient testimonials and learn more about the Sonata Treatment by visiting www.sonatatreatment.com.
About David B. Schwartz, M.D., FACOG
Dr. Schwartz – OB-GYN, graduated cum laude from Cornell University in 1974 and obtained his M.D. at the University of Michigan in 1978. Since completing his residency at the University of Cincinnati in 1982, he has been caring for the health of women in Cincinnati.
In 2003, he opened his own practice and continues to operate as an independent physician with affiliations at Bethesda North Hospital and The Good Samaritan Hospital. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Dr. Schwartz and his wife, Abby, have been married for over 40 years and are proud parents and grandparents.
About Sonata System
The Sonata System uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under real-time intrauterine sonography guidance. The Sonata System, including the SMART Guide, enables the operator to target fibroids and optimize ablations within them. The Sonata system’s design provides a straightforward, transcervical access for a uterus-preserving, incision-free fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity. The Sonata System is CE marked and is approved for sale in the European Union and the United States.
About Gynesonics
Gynesonics is a women’s healthcare company focused on advancing women’s health by developing minimally invasive, incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata System for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. Gynesonics headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.
David B. Schwartz, MD
David B. Schwartz, MD Obstetrics & Gynecology
+1 513-241-4223
