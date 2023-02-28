Council President Evan Glass Introduces Safe Streets Act of 2023

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 27, 2023

The legislation is the largest pedestrian safety package since Vision Zero

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass was joined by parents, students, elected officials and transportation leaders at Newport Mill Middle School to announce major legislation creating safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists on our roadways.

In 2022, 19 pedestrians and bicyclists were killed and 541 people seriously injured on Montgomery County roads. Seven weeks into 2023, the County has had two fatalities and 25 injuries involving pedestrians and cyclists.

The Safe Streets Act of 2023, formally Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices, and Enforcement Action Plan, prioritizes pedestrians by enhancing walk times at crosswalks, prohibits “right turn on red” at busy intersections in downtown areas, and requires infrastructure reviews following incidents in school zones. The proposed legislation also requires the County Executive to provide an automated traffic enforcement plan.

“Every pedestrian and bicyclist fatality is an avoidable and devastating loss to our community,” Council President Glass said. “We must take bold steps to address roadway concerns and make our streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The Safe Streets Act of 2023 will bring much-needed safety improvements to our roads, help advance our Vision Zero goals and prevent additional injuries and deaths in our community.”

Glass, who chairs the Transportation and Environment Committee, is a leading voice for Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

The legislation will be formally introduced on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The full bill text can be found here. A public hearing will be held on March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

