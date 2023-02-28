Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,987 in the last 365 days.

Council President Evan Glass Introduces Safe Streets Act of 2023

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 27, 2023

The legislation is the largest pedestrian safety package since Vision Zero

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass was joined by parents, students, elected officials and transportation leaders at Newport Mill Middle School to announce major legislation creating safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists on our roadways.

In 2022, 19 pedestrians and bicyclists were killed and 541 people seriously injured on Montgomery County roads. Seven weeks into 2023, the County has had two fatalities and 25 injuries involving pedestrians and cyclists. 

The Safe Streets Act of 2023, formally Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices, and Enforcement Action Plan, prioritizes pedestrians by enhancing walk times at crosswalks, prohibits “right turn on red” at busy intersections in downtown areas, and requires infrastructure reviews following incidents in school zones. The proposed legislation also requires the County Executive to provide an automated traffic enforcement plan. 

“Every pedestrian and bicyclist fatality is an avoidable and devastating loss to our community,” Council President Glass said. “We must take bold steps to address roadway concerns and make our streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The Safe Streets Act of 2023 will bring much-needed safety improvements to our roads, help advance our Vision Zero goals and prevent additional injuries and deaths in our community.” 

Glass, who chairs the Transportation and Environment Committee, is a leading voice for Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. 

The legislation will be formally introduced on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The full bill text can be found here. A public hearing will be held on March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

###

Release ID: 23-059
Media Contact: Valeria Carranza 240-777-7954
Categories: Evan Glass

You just read:

Council President Evan Glass Introduces Safe Streets Act of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more