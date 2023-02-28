The Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 28 to Appoint Three Montgomery County Planning Board Members and Introduce Legislation Focused on Public Safety 

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 27, 2023

The Safe Streets Act of 2023, the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing Act, the Late Night Business Safety Plan and Friendship Heights Urban District legislation are scheduled for introduction on Tuesday

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 9:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation by Councilmembers Kristin Mink, Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz celebrating the Burtonsville Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association. In the afternoon, the Council will hold a lunchtime meeting with directors from Montgomery County’s Regional Services Centers. More detail on each agenda item is provided below. Interview: The Council is expected to interview two candidates, Rahul M. Jindal and Althea Lloyd‐White, to serve on the Nominating Committee for the Montgomery College Board of Trustees. Composition of the committee consists of two members appointed by the County Executive, one by the Montgomery College Alumni Association and two by the Council. Current Council appointees are Dr. Kenneth Jones and Ms. Althea Lloyd‐White, who is currently serving on the committee until a replacement is appointed. Ms. Lloyd-White’s first term on the Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College expired on Sept. 14, 2022. Terms on the Nominating Committee are two years in length, and the committee usually meets two to three times a year or as needed. The Nominating Committee is established by state law, and it has no limit to the number of terms members can serve. Vote expected: At 2:15 p.m., the Council is expected to vote to appoint three members to the Montgomery County Planning Board for the Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated partial terms that were vacated by former Planning Board members in Oct. 2022. These seats are currently held by temporary acting Planning Board Members Cherri Branson, Amy Presley and David Hill. A commissioner who is appointed to fill a vacancy for an unexpired term must be a member of the same political party as the commissioner who vacated the office. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. The Council is expected to appoint the remaining two positions, including the chair, by June 14 and will advertise to fill those positions at a later date.

Legislative Session

Introduction: Council President Evan Glass is expected to introduce Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices, and Enforcement Action Plan, which is also known as the Safe Streets Act of 2023. This new legislation would require an infrastructure review for pedestrian-related collisions within the County’s school zones; prohibit a driver of a motor vehicle from making a right turn on a red at intersections in a downtown or town center area; require certain traffic control devices at crosswalks in the County’s downtown and town center areas; and require the County Executive to provide an automated traffic enforcement plan. The purpose of this bill is to advance the County’s Vision Zero goals by eliminating serious and fatal crashes. Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Kate Stewart, Sidney Katz, Natali Fani-González and Council Vice-President Andrew Friedson are cosponsors.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 21. The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee is tentatively scheduled to review the bill on March 30.

Introduction: Councilmember Jawando is expected to introduce Bill 12-23, Police – Traffic Stops – Limitations, which is also known as the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing Act. This legislation would prohibit a stop for certain traffic offenses by a police officer; prohibit consent searches of a vehicle by a police officer; require the collection of data and information related to traffic stops; and exclude the limitations on traffic stops from collective bargaining. Councilmember Mink is a cosponsor.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 13. The Public Safety (PS) Committee is scheduled to review the bill on July 17.

Introduction: Council Vice President Friedson is expected to introduce Bill 13-23, Montgomery County Urban Districts – Friendship Heights Urban District, which would create an urban district located in the Friendship Heights area of the County; expand the purposes of urban districts in the County; create a commercial district charge as an additional mechanism to fund an urban district; and establish a Friendship Heights Urban District Advisory Committee.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 14.

Introduction: At the request of County Executive Elrich, Council President Glass is expected to introduce Bill 14-23, Late Night Business Safety Plan. This legislation would require that certain businesses obtain an approved late night business safety plan before operating in certain areas of the County; authorize the Police Department to review and approve a proposed late night business safety plan; and authorize the Police Department to establish the requirements of a late-night business plan. The goal of this bill is to help reduce violent crime often associated with businesses that operate between midnight and 6 a.m. in priority areas identified by the Montgomery County Police Department.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 14. The Public Safety (PS) Committee is scheduled to review the bill on March 27.

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 2-23, Board of Investment Trustees - Membership – Amendments, which would modify the membership of the Board of Investment Trustees by replacing the director of Human Resources with the chief labor relations officer as an ex-officio member. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommends enactment of Bill 2-23 as introduced.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 28, which is available on the Council website.

Recess

The Council will hold a lunchtime meeting with the RSC directors. The mission of the five RSCs is to represent the County in their respective regions by serving as a liaison between Montgomery County Government and its residents and businesses. All five RSC directors will be in attendance and will brief the Council on the region’s accomplishments and on each region’s current and future needs.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

