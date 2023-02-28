County Council Seeks Applicants for County Charter Review Commission

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 27, 2023

Deadline is Monday, March 20 for four-year appointments

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2023—The Montgomery County Council is accepting applications for membership on the County's Charter Review Commission. Applications for the four-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The County Charter was amended in 1976 to provide that a Charter Review Commission be appointed by the County Council every four years to study the Charter. The Commission researches and evaluates Charter issues raised by the County Executive, County Council, other government officials and the public. Commission reports are submitted no later than May 1 of every even-numbered year. These reports contain recommendations concerning any proposed Charter amendments.

The Commission is composed of 11 County residents, four of whom are appointed by the Council, and five of whom will be appointed from a list of names submitted by the County Executive. Applicants applying to the Council for appointment may also be considered for nomination by the County Executive.

No more than six members of the Commission may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident of Montgomery County. Members serve four-year terms. The positions can be filled by a Democrat, a Republican, a voter who declines to affiliate with a party or a member of another party officially recognized by the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The Chair is designated by the Council and the Vice Chair is designated by the County Executive.

All 11 positions are up for appointment. There is no compensation for members of the Commission, which generally will meet once per month in the Council Office Building in Rockville, or may be held virtually.

Applicants interested in being appointed by the Council should submit letters of interest and resumes via email to council.clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov or by mail to Council President, Montgomery County Council, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Resumes should include professional and civic experience, political party affiliation, home and office telephone numbers and an e-mail address.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the letters of application and select applicants for interviews to be held soon thereafter. The interviews are conducted in public and will be televised and available via video streaming services. Appointments will be made in time for the new Commission to begin its term in June of 2023.

Letters of application and resumes are made public as part of the appointment process and are available for public review. The interviews are conducted in public and will be televised. Members of County Boards, Committees and Commissions may not serve on more than one such group at a time.

Release ID: 23-062Media Contact: Sara Tenenbaum council.cler