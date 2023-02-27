Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,977 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness

CANADA, February 27 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

The prime ministers discussed the ongoing crisis in Haiti, including the important role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and emphasized the need for continued support of a Haitian-led solution to the crisis it is facing.

The leaders also discussed the significance of the CARICOM mission to Haiti led by Prime Minister Holness scheduled to take place today. The leaders exchanged on the importance of engaging with a wide range of Haitian stakeholders as a means of better understanding the needs of the Haitian people and how best to provide support.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed CARICOM’s role in helping to facilitate an inclusive political dialogue and underscored the importance of increasing the capabilities of the Haitian National Police to bring stability to the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more