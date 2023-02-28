Latifa Foster Launches ‘Shark Tank-Like’ Funding Opportunity and TV Show for Minority-Owned Businesses

Latifa is currently looking to invest in small businesses to grow and become substantial forces in the market.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latifa Foster is thrilled to announce she is ready to begin her ‘Shark Tank-Like’ funding opportunity and reality TV show for investing in minority-owned small businesses.Latifa Foster is the proud CEO and Wellness practitioner of Elevated by Love LLC and Founder/CEO of A Pretty Penny Holding, LLC – a company that was founded after she received funds from a class-action settlement. Once Latifa received the funds, she made it her mission to do something positive with her money and help others who want to turn their dreams into reality.In her most recent news, Latifa is informing the public that she is now looking for small, melanated businesses to purchase and invest in for her upcoming TV show and podcast, A Pretty Penny, which is similar to the popular Shark Tank series. Season 1 of the show is currently underway and will see Latifa invest a total of $30,000 to two different businesses with the hope of raising awareness and attention to them.“I’ve always had a passion for helping others in the community, so when I received my funds from my lawsuit, I knew I was going to give back to minorities in need with this money,” Latifa says. “A lot of the time, minority-owned businesses aren’t given the opportunities to grow their vision like they want to, and because I invest in people on a personal level, it’s my mission to do this on a much grander scale.”“Season 1 of A Pretty Penny is underway and if you want your business to be considered for funding, visit our website and register your business today,” Latifa continues. “Please note it will take about 2-3 weeks for someone to contact you if you are selected. If you are not selected, you will receive an email notifying you of such as well. We look forward to receiving your applications!”Additionally, Latifa already has plans to produce A Pretty Penny: Season Two, in which she will invest $50,000-$70,000 – showing people that there is still good left in this world.For more information about A Pretty Penny, or to see if your business qualifies, please visit www.aprettypenny.life About the CompanyA Pretty Penny Holdings, LLC is an investment company created to support minority-owned businesses to realize their full potential where opportunities may not have existed before. The company was founded by CEO, Latifa Foster, and the idea for A Pretty Penny Holding, LLC. was created in an attempt to help small business owners to give back to the community.