Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market for Parkinson's Disease: Current Landscape and Future Outlook

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a medical treatment that involves implanting a device that delivers electrical stimulation to specific areas of the brain to alleviate symptoms of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and epilepsy. The DBS device is typically composed of three components: an implantable pulse generator (IPG), a lead, and an extension.

The global market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices has been growing steadily over the past decade due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the growing demand for effective treatment options. The global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include technological advancements in the field of neurology, increasing investments in research and development, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In addition, the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to neurological disorders, is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

North America dominates the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders and the presence of a large number of key players in the region.

The deep brain stimulation devices market is classified on the basis of application, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Region wise, the deep brain stimulation devices market size is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America, and Europe.

North America accounted for the major share of the deep brain stimulation devices market size and is expected to continue this trend, owing to higher number of R&D activities, presence of skilled technicians, and wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices. Moreover, surge in prevalence of various neurological disorders is another factor that boost the deep brain stimulation devices market in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global deep brain stimulation devices market include

• Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA,

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.,

• Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.,

• Medtronic plc,

• NeuroPace Inc.,

• Nevro Corporation,

• Neuronetics Inc.

