RADIO STATION DESTINFM WELCOMES CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ALBERTO ROMERO
Major market meteorologist Alberto Romero joins DestinFM!
Destin finally has accurate and up-to-date weather information for our community.”DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alberto is a combat veteran with over a decade of experience providing accurate weather forecasts and updates to millions of viewers and listeners on TV and Radio. A Florida native, Romero has worked for Gannett (a USA Today Network), KYTX CBS19, FOX Dallas, and is a meteorologist for the United States Air Force.
Romero is the first and only local Destin meteorologist. His love for the Emerald Coast, his expertise in the field of meteorology, and his passion for weather forecasting make him the perfect fit for DestinFM.
Alberto Romero can be heard weekday mornings on “The Destin Daily” on DestinFM at 7, 8, and 9AM. He will also provide forecasts and updates throughout the day.
Destin’s unique geographic position on the coast makes predicting the weather extremely challenging, especially from afar. Before today, all Destin weather forecasts originated from Tallahassee and Mobile and were unreliable. Romero’s forecasting experience changes that as he is able to provide hyperlocal predictions right from Destin!
“Destin finally has accurate and up-to-date weather information for our community,” said Billy Surf Martin, CEO of DestinFM. “Weather apps and websites have never worked for this city. When we started DestinFM a few months ago, I could only dream of finding a meteorologist that was here on the ground, and great at forecasting. Alberto has exceeded every expectation I had! We are blessed. His forecasts are reliable. We are thrilled to welcome Alberto Romero to our team. He will be invaluable to our listeners.”
Romero added, “I am excited to be a part of the DestinFM team and to serve the people of Destin! Weather forecasting is my passion, and I look forward to sharing my
knowledge and expertise with the listeners of DestinFM. I am committed to providing the most accurate and timely weather updates to help keep our community safe and informed.”
Martin said, “Unlike terrestrial radio and TV which transmit from one physical tower, DestinFM uses hundreds of cellular towers from multiple carriers and hard wired cable, dsl, and even satellites to deliver its broadcasts. All content originates from Destin and is also on redundant servers across the U.S. If one goes down, it switches to multiple backups so that we always remain on air. This is critical for inclement weather and hurricane season as we deliver timely life saving information, even in power outages.”
DestinFM is available via app, online at DestinFM.com, through Amazon Alexa, plus hundreds of home, car, and portable devices and third-party streaming apps like TuneIn and Live365.
For more information visit DestinFM.com.
About DestinFM:
DestinFM is a radio station that provides music, weather, and entertainment to the 3.6 million visitors of Destin, Florida, and the residents that live there. The station broadcasts 24/7 and is dedicated to providing the most accurate and up-to-date information to its listeners.
