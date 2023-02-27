Submit Release
Gregerson’s Bill to Combat Hunger Now Heads to the Senate

OLYMPIA—Federal funding for pandemic-related grocery supplements ends tomorrow, Feb. 28. That’s why Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac)’s SHB 1784—which was heard today on the House floor and passed unanimously—is essential to avoid what she calls “a hunger cliff.”

“Many people find it hard to believe that we have a food crisis in our state,” Gregerson said. “This bill will provide an additional $28 million in food assistance as soon as April.”

This extra spending for food assistance is temporary, however. It is meant to make up for what Washington is losing in federal benefits until the next state budget passes in July.

“I introduced this bill with 25 co-sponsors, my fellow food fighters, to address hunger relief in our state,” Gregerson said. “Why is this necessary now? Starting in March our state faces a hunger cliff because emergency SNAP allotments will be ending.

“These emergency allotments were granted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many people—seniors and disabled people on fixed incomes, as well as low-income families—rely on this extra money to get by. With food prices 13 percent higher now than they were this time a year ago, it was critical to move on this before the start of the next biennium,” she added.

SHB 1784 now moves on to the Senate for further consideration.


