Donaghy Passes Bill Supporting Paraeducators 

OLYMPIA – The Washington House of Representatives passed House Bill 1277 today to improve the course of study paraeducators receive from school districts. Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-Snohomish) introduced the legislation to update the guidance the Paraeducator Board provides and implement a consistent set of resources and training for paraeducators across school districts.

“To better do their job, paraeducators need updated guidance that helps them learn and grow as professionals” said Rep Donaghy. “We want paraeducators to have the resources and flexibility they need to succeed so our children can develop the skills they need to succeed.”

The bill passed the House with a unanimous vote of 95 to 0. It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.