Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,843 in the last 365 days.

Donaghy Passes Bill Supporting Paraeducators 

OLYMPIA – The Washington House of Representatives passed House Bill 1277 today to improve the course of study paraeducators receive from school districts. Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-Snohomish) introduced the legislation to update the guidance the Paraeducator Board provides and implement a consistent set of resources and training for paraeducators across school districts. 

“To better do their job, paraeducators need updated guidance that helps them learn and grow as professionals” said Rep Donaghy. “We want paraeducators to have the resources and flexibility they need to succeed so our children can develop the skills they need to succeed.” 

The bill passed the House with a unanimous vote of 95 to 0. It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.  


You just read:

Donaghy Passes Bill Supporting Paraeducators 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more