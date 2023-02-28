Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2400 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:45 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and demanded property from the employees. The employees did not comply. A physical altercation ensued between the suspect and employees. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed two employees. The suspect then fled the scene. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.