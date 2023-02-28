Doss Adds Houston AI CEO to their Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doss Real Estate Group has announced that NthDS AI CEO and lead data scientist Michael Ramirez has joined their board of directors. Doss further stated that Mr Ramirez will steer and manage the technology team while they undergo transformative measures on their robust backend to incorporate a proprietary AI stack.
Mr. Ramirez discussed the opportunity and what this means for Real Estate. “Bobby (Doss CEO) and I were both on a technology panel at UST. I think we were the only two entrepreneurs there so we immediately hit it off. We met up a few times after and discussed how AI could play a role in not only enhancing Doss’s tech stack, but setting them as the leaders in Real Estate tech.” Michael went on to say “I spend about 70 hours a week working on Nth’s stuff, so for me to commit my time to anything else, it had to have unicorn potential. Giving up my weekends is short order for the long term returns...and I am all in on AI and HTX Tech.”
Chris Norton, Doss’s COO remarked “Between Bobby and myself, we were already stretched thin with Doss’s rapidly growing operations. We now boast over 70 agents/brokers and are expanding into 5 more states before the summer at which time that agent figure will grow to 200+. Mike coming on board is a huge sigh of relief because of what that means for automation to help scale the operational side of things.”
Doss CEO, Bobby Bryant, had this to say about Mr. Ramirez’s involvement. “I’ve known Mike for about a year now, and while guys like that might exist at a stones throw in Silicon Valley, they are not common Houston. Doss needed an experienced technical guy to enact the full breadth of our vision, and there is no one technologist I’d trust more with my life’s work than Mike. We'll see rapid development in the coming months that will set Doss as the leader in Real Estate, and we're beyond excited!”
Doss is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the nation. Founded in 2020 based on the brainchild of Bobby Bryant, who gained notoriety as a contributor to “The Danger Report”, Doss has expanded their already disruptive business model to include Mortgage, Home Buying and Brokerage wings. Doss’s franchise model allows them to extend past barriers which previously proved to be impenetrable.
For more information on how to franchise a Doss location see the info below.
Contact: Doss Real Estate Group Address: 1300 McGowen St, Houston TX 77004 Phone: 1-877-770-3677 Email: info@askdoss.com
