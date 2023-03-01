Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Expresses The Pain Of Love Gone Wrong On Brilliant Live Rendition of “Known Unknowns”
A groundbreaking CD, DVD, and Blu-ray release capturing Bonamassa's stellar Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance will be released on April 14 by J&R Adventures.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As he continues through the third week of his Spring U.S. Tour, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has released a powerful live rendition of “Known Unknowns,” watch the live performance HERE, a bluesy song of heartbreak from his latest studio album ‘Time Clocks.’ A haunting track that weaves blues, soul, and Southern Rock motifs to express the pain of a love gone wrong, the live version will be featured on ‘Tales of Time,’ Bonamassa’s sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, out 4/14 via Bonamassa’s J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. Listen to the single NOW.
“It’s about life,” Bonamassa says, explaining the meaning of “Known Unknowns. “We all have this feeling as musicians; of uncertainty and trepidation about moving forward, because everybody invested their whole lives into it and it’s not like you can say, oh I did the music for six months and moved on to whatever. This is why we do this, so we don’t have to get up early and have a boss. That’s why I do it.”
Alyssa Bonagoura, who co-wrote “Known Unknowns” with Bonamassa, adds: “He came in with that amazing riff and a verse that I thought sounded like a chorus, so we swapped them around, went a different direction with the verses and within an hour the song was done. It’s an honor that he asked me to write it with him and be on this album!”
Bonamassa has just announced a handful of additional performances for 2023. Starting with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th, Bonamassa will wind his way across the west, culminating in a performance at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 6th. Capping the summer with a previously announced two-night run with Styx and Don Felder in the northeast, Bonamassa will round out the year with performances at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, FL on Friday, December 1st, and Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, December 2nd. Tickets for the additional performances will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10 am local time. For more information visit https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/
Featuring a stunning visual backdrop that served to highlight the beauty of the music, ‘Tales Of Time’ captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high. This incredible undertaking was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). “This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date,” commented Bonamassa. “My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night.”
Stopping at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh tonight, Bonamassa’s spring tour will conclude with his Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII, set for March 13-17, departing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The festival line-up includes legendary artists like Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, Robert Randolph Band, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, and more. KTBA at Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, aiding in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.
Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His most recent full-length ‘Time Clocks’ marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”
Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman also recently announced Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical “gatekeepers” who don’t support indie acts. “I wanted to take what I've had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier,” Bonamassa explains.
For more information on ‘Tales Of Time’ and to purchase tickets to Bonamassa’s upcoming tour, please visit https://jbonamassa.com
Joe Bonamassa – 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
March 1 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA
March 3 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC
March 4 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA
March 5 - Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN
March 7 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL
March 8 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA
March 10 - The King Center - Melbourne, FL
March 11 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
March 13 - 17 - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami, FL
May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA
May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR*
May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*
August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA
August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT
August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**
August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**
December 1 - Hertz Arena - Ft. Myers, FL
December 2 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL
*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa
**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
About Joe Bonamassa
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. A three-time GRAMMY-nominee, Bonamassa earned his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, with his latest studio album ‘Time Clocks.’
Bonamassa earned his third GRAMMY nomination with 2020’s ‘Royal Tea,’ recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. The album brought Bonamassa full circle: reconnecting the guitar-slinging kid who stumbled across the best of British-blues in his dad’s vinyl collection to the player he is today. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a groundbreaking live performance from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played ‘Royal Tea’ in its entirety to over tens of thousands of people across the globe via live stream, recording the full set for the live concert film and album ‘Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman,’ released in 2021.
Bonamassa also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. To date, the foundation has provided schools and teachers with over $1 Million and has positively impacted 90,000 students in all 50 states.
Created by Bonamassa and Roy Weisman, Keeping The Blues Alive Records (KTBA Records) has released albums for many artists, including musical icon Dion’s ‘Blues With Friends,’ Chicago Queen of Guitar Joanna Connor’s ‘4801 South Indiana Avenue’ and British Blues-Rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor’s ‘Blues From The Hear Live,’ all of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts, while Blues-legend Larry McCray’s ‘Blues Without You’ debuted at No. 2. Bonamassa plans to produce and release more artists on KTBA Records this year.
Journeyman LLC, the newest endeavor between Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for its artists.
