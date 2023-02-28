Greenberg Traurig Named Americas Law Firm of the Year by Global M&A Network, Two Transactions Recognized as Deals of the Year

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized as the Americas Law Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network. The organization also recognized the firm's work on two recent preeminent M&A transactions at its 14th Annual Americas M&A Atlas Awards Gala held last month at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) February 27, 2023

The Global M&A Network's annual awards honor the stellar achievements of top law firms, investments banks and private equity investors, as well as top deals and dealmakers who exemplify excellence in executing transactions that create growth and value, according to the group's website. The transactions range from mergers and acquisitions to restructuring, insolvencies, and distressed investing across many industry sectors.

"It's an honor to be cited as Americas Law Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network. This distinction puts a spotlight on the broad scope of Greenberg Traurig's mergers and acquisition work," said Alan Annex, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Corporate Practice. "We can successfully manage complex, large-scale transactions, whether they be acquisitions or restructurings, because of the firm's global network that allows us to work across state lines, country borders and sometimes even multiple continents to complete them."

In addition to being named Americas Law Firm of the Year, Greenberg Traurig was awarded Latin America Deal of the Year for its work on the Quinto Andar acquisition of Navent Group from Riverwood Capital.

"The Quinto Andar/Navent transaction demonstrated the depth of experience in Greenberg Traurig's multi-disciplinary Latin America Practice, a team with well over five decades of experience working in the region," said Miami-based Antonio Peña, who led the award-winning transaction and is co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice. "We are grateful Global M&A Network recognized our ability to successfully navigate multiple jurisdictions, cutting-edge technolgy and cross-border complexities, while working within a very tight timeframe."

In addition to Peña, the Greenberg Traurig deal team representing Navent included Tax Shareholder Seth J. Entin and IP Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel IV, Litigation Shareholder Joseph J. Mamounas, Of Counsel Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., and Foreign Law Clerk Humberto Molina, all based in the firm's Miami office. Other deal members included Shareholder Kara M. Bombach, chair of the firm's Washington, D.C. International Trade Group.

Greenberg Traurig was also awarded Distressed Deal of the Year for its work on the Aztec/Shaffer LLC restructuring and sale to a consortium of bidders led by Arena Events Groups plc. Greenberg Traurig acted as legal advisor to the unsecured creditors committee in this transaction.

The firm's team was led by these shareholders: Houston-based Shari L. Heyen and Atlanta-based David B. Kurzweil, co-chairs of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice; Howard J. Steinberg in Los Angeles, and Ari Newman in Miami.

"Financial restructuring is increasingly an option being utilized by companies as they adapt their operations to the demands of a competitive global economy," said Heyen and Kurzweil. "Complex restructuring deals like the one for Aztec/Shaffer Sports tapped the collective experience of our team to develop the successful creative strategy our clients needed to accomplish their financial goals."

