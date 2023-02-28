Veracyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte, Inc. VCYT announced today that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Rebecca Chambers, chief financial officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference – Boston, MA

Presentation on March 7th at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time



KeyBanc Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

Fireside Chat on March 21st at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company's presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte VCYT is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

