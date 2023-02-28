Baylin Technologies Announces Transfer of Lease and Related Liabilities by its Vietnamese Subsidiary

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. BYL (the "Company") announces that its Vietnamese subsidiary, Galtronics Vietnam Dai Dong Co., Ltd. ("GTD"), has completed the transfer of the lease of its MMU facility in Vietnam to a third party, which has assumed responsibility for GTD's obligations under the lease. The facility was originally intended to be an MMU antenna contract manufacturing facility, but never became operational, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original term of the lease ran until May 29, 2029. The rental and related costs associated with the lease over its remaining term were expected to total approximately CAD $2.7 million.

The transfer of the lease substantially completes the liquidation of GTD's assets other than a test chamber for which we continue to conduct a sales process.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

