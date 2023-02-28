CPABC honours 10 CPAs with fellowship for contributions to community and profession

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia is pleased to honour 10 chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their outstanding contributions to the CPA profession, their career achievements and/or their community contributions.



Honourees exemplify the values that the CPA designation embodies, including integrity, high ethical standards, leadership, and community engagement.

"The 10 Fellows we are recognizing this year are exceptional leaders who all hold impressive career accomplishments and have made tireless contributions to the CPA profession and their communities," said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. "The extensive range of skillsets and experiences these Fellows bring truly demonstrates the considerable scope in which CPAs positively impact the accounting profession, the business landscape as a whole, and local communities."

The 10 FCPA recipients this year are:

Bob Armstrong, FCPA, FCA, Board Chair, Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union (Vancouver)

Warren Beach, FCPA, FCA, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Odlum Brown Ltd. (Vancouver)

Gopi Chande, FCPA, FCA, Senior VP, Finance, Telus (Vancouver)

Catherine Dahl, FCPA, FCMA, Former CEO and Co-founder, Beanworks (Vancouver)

Kate Furber, FCPA, FCA, Vice Chair and Managing Partner, BC Region, PwC (Vancouver)

Amanda Hobson, FCPA, FCA, Senior Finance Executive and Board Member (Kamloops)

Angus Izard, FCPA, FCA, FCGA, Founding Partner, Cameron Izard Snell LLP (Victoria)

Terry Krepiakevich, FCPA, FCA, Board Director (Vancouver)

Anne Macdonald, FCPA, FCA, Senior Lecturer, SFU Beedie School of Business (Burnaby)

Michael Macdonell, FCPA, FCA, Auditor General, City of Vancouver (Vancouver)

To learn about this year's Fellows and other award recipients of CPABC's Member Recognition Program, visit CPABC's website.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Individual profiles and publication quality photos of the recipients are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 39,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

Media Contact: Vivian Tse, Director, Communications news@bccpa.ca