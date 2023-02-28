Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,156 in the last 365 days.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell – Urbana Corporation – Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 27, 2023, Brendan T.N. Caldwell ceased control over 243,145 common shares of Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" and the "Shares") beneficially owned by Sandra Caldwell, representing 2.43% of Urbana's total outstanding common shares. Prior to this event, Mr. Caldwell beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 1,025,433 commons shares of Urbana, representing 10.25% of the outstanding common shares. As a result of this event, he now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 782,288 common shares of Urbana, representing 7.82% of Urbana's total issued and outstanding common shares.


Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski at 416-595-9106 for further information.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

You just read:

Brendan T.N. Caldwell – Urbana Corporation – Early Warning Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more