AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

The Company is debt free, has cash balances of $11 million and access to $12 million of unused credit facilities.

Third quarter year-over-year revenue growth from continuing operations of 7.2% and

Recurring Monthly Revenues improved by 7.6%.

TORONTO-Ontario, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) ALXXF ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 (all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated).

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DEC EMBER 3 1 , 20 2 2 :

Three Months Ended $ thousands unless otherwise noted Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION : Q3 F23 Q2 F23 Q1 F23 RMR in the period, continuing operations (1) (3) $2,600 $2,584 $2,463 Revenues, continuing operations (1) $5,092 $4,934 $4,568 Gross profit, continuing operations (1) (3) $2,177 $1,921 $1,995 Gross profit margin, continuing operations (1) (3) 42.8% 38.9% 43.7% Adjusted EBITDA, continuing operations (1) (3) $692 $223 $565 Net loss, continuing operations (1) (2) $(269) $(427) $(230) Net Income (loss) (2) $(274) $(427) $3,505 Average Common Shares during the quarter 26,489,438 26,489,438 26,489,435 As At BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION : Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Cash balances & GIC investments (1) $11,081 $10,911 $12,085 Total funded debt as reported, IFRS $0 $0 $0 Total funded debt & lease obligations, IFRS (1) $766 $772 $724 Common Shares at period end 26,489,438 26,489,438 26,489,438

(1) The Company sold Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx Security") on June 1, 2022. Its financial results are treated as discontinued operations for the reporting periods noted above.

(2) The net income (loss) during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 reflect costs related to the Board's strategic review initiated in August 2021 and restructuring costs related to the transition of the Board and Management on March 30, 2022. The estimated gain on sale of Logixx Security is reflected in first quarter fiscal 2023's net income.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues ("RMR") are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A").

Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Total comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations $(269) $(427) $(230) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 395 19 28 Interest expense 27 78 73 Depreciation and amortization 268 275 246 Amortization on capitalized commission 2 3 3 Share based payments 72 (80) (566) Reorganization and acquisition expense 197 355 972 Deferred financing fees - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $692 $223 $565

"We are starting to gain traction on our initiatives to increase efficiencies and re-instate our high level of service. Our clients are noticing the difference in the level of service being provided to them and are becoming our advocates through providing a significantly increased number of referrals" said Manny Mounouchos, Founder, CEO & Board Chair of Avante. "We continue to actively seek new opportunities to expand and enhance our services."

Added Raj Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, "I am pleased to state that the company has successfully acquired and integrated our latest acquisition while maintaining growth and liquid assets."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DEC EMBER 3 1 , 2022 :

Within continuing operations, the Company reported year-over-year revenue growth of 7.2%, or $341, during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, increasing to $5,092 from $4,751 for the prior fiscal year third quarter. Gross profit margins within continuing operations declined to 42.8% of revenue, versus 45.1% during the prior year's third quarter, with total gross profit increasing by $34. During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenues increased sequentially versus Q2 of fiscal 2023 by 3.2%, or $157, and gross profit margins increased to 42.8% versus 38.9%.

The Company's recurring monthly revenues ("RMR") from continuing operations during the last eight quarters are summarized below. The Avante Security segment delivered RMR of $2,600 during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $2,584 during the Company's second quarter of fiscal 2023, but a year-over-year growth of 7.6% versus the $2,416 generated during the prior year's third quarter. On a trailing twelve-month basis to December 31, 2022, the Company's RMR was $10,135 and total revenue was $19,533.

Gross profit margins over the last eight quarters ranged between 38.9% and 45.1%, and were 41.9% on a trailing twelve-month basis to December 31, 2022:

Avante Security F21(1) F22(1) F23(1) $thousands Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 RMR in the period $2,314 $2,372 $2,372 $2,416 $2,488 $2,463 $2,584 $2,600 Other revenue 2,339 1,657 2,066 2,335 2,450 2,105 2,352 2,492 Total revenue $4,653 $4,029 $4,438 $4,751 $4,938 $4,568 $4,935 $5,092 Total Gross Profit $1,865 $1,776 $1,842 $2,143 $2,087 $1,995 $1,921 $2,177 Gross Profit % 40.1% 44.1% 41.5% 45.1% 42.3% 43.7% 38.9% 42.8%

(1) The Company's fiscal year end is on March 31 of each year. "F21" means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021; "F22" means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022; and "F23" means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

SEGMENT RESULTS :

The Avante Security segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $836 during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, versus $723 during the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase of $113 was largely due to a decrease in divisional legal and consulting costs and increased revenue.

The loss in Adjusted EBITDA from central corporate costs, net of eliminations, within continuing operations was $(144) during the three-month period ending December 31, 2022. This represented an increase of $356 versus the $(500) Adjusted EBITDA net of central costs during the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. The current quarterly benefits from restructuring implemented in the first and second quarters, including closing the head office.

On December 1, 2022, the Company acquired the assets of C & B Alarms Ltd. In Muskoka, Ontario. One month of revenue from the acquisition is included in the December 31, 2022 Avante Security results.

On June 1, 2022, the Company sold its ownership interest in Logixx Security. During first quarter ended June 30 2022, Discontinued Operations reflected two months of operations from the Logixx Security Segment, whereas the first quarter of the prior fiscal year reflected three months. During the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA of Discontinued Operations was $526, compared to $2,371 during the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1,845. In addition to one less month of operations reflected this quarter, Logixx Security's prior year quarterly period benefited more significantly from strong margins on COVID-19 related service revenues.

LIQUIDITY HIGHL IGHTS :

On June 1, 2022, all remaining funded debt of the Company was repaid from proceeds of the sale of Logixx Security. On the same date, the Company entered into amended and restated credit facilities with its bank to provide a $2 million revolving credit facility, provided on a demand basis and subject to a customary borrowing base. In January, the Company took a small draw on this credit facility.

On July 7, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive loan agreement with affiliates of its largest shareholder. This agreement permits the Company to draw term loans, on a non-revolving basis, for up to $10 million at a fixed rate of 5.0% with terms to maturity ending July 7, 2027. Drawings are subject to a minimum senior leverage test and other conditions. A standby fee on the unused portion of the facility of 0.5% is payable annually in arrears. To date, the Company has not drawn on this term loan facility.

With cash balances of $11.1 million, and access to the senior secured revolver of $2 million and to the $10 million unsecured term loan facility, the Company has excess liquidity to more than meet its existing requirements.

Readers should refer to the Company's financial statements and MD&A in respect of its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies and reporting of subsequent events since the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022 Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR"), which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

A BOUT A VANTE L OGIXX INC. :

Avante Logixx Inc. XX, provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at avantelogixx.com.

