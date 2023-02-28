ARBK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 27, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Argo Blockchain plc Limited Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Argo Blockchain plc ARBK alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Argo American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 23, 2021; and/or (b) Argo securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Argo Blockchain plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing issues hampered Argo's ability to mine Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Argo you have until March 27, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Argo securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the ARBK lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

