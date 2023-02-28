Flamebearers wins 4 Signal Awards and Listeners Choice Awards
Illuminating the unsung stories of resilient women and athletics that inspire people to drive change for themselves, in their connections with others, and their communities.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flamebearers, the digital media platform dedicated to women’s sports and women in sports, is proud to announce that it has won four Signal Awards from the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) for its outstanding work in the field of digital media. In addition, Flamebearers won Listeners' Choice in both categories.
The inaugural Signal Awards, presented by IADAS, honors the best digital media work across various categories such as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Public Service & Activism, and Social Good. Flamebearers was recognized for its exceptional work in two categories:
Deja Young (USA): Mental Health & Choosing Life - Gold Signal Award Winner and Listeners' Choice in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Individual Episodes
Ukrainian Athletes: What the World Needs to Hear - Silver Signal Award Winner and Listeners' Choice in Public Service & Activism Individual Episodes
The Gold and Silver Signal Awards were awarded by a panel of judges including industry leaders such as Laura Ordonez, Rae Votta, Michael Gluckstadt, and many more esteemed industry leaders.
“We are thrilled to have won these prestigious awards from IADAS, and we are especially grateful for the recognition from our listeners,” said Jamie Mittelman, founder of Flamebearers. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our work in amplifying the voices of women in sports and highlighting important issues such as mental health and activism.”
Flamebearers was founded by Jamie Mittelman who is passionate about promoting gender equity in sports and using digital media as a tool for positive change. Mittelman was a college athlete and is running her second marathon this spring, but when speaking with Flame Bearers athletes she dons her marketer and communication hat.
The winning episode "Deja Young (USA): Mental Health & Choosing Life" is a powerful conversation with the American Paralympic sprinter about her struggles with mental health and the importance of seeking help. The episode has been praised for its honest and relatable portrayal of mental health issues.
The Silver Signal Award winner "Ukrainian Athletes: What the World Needs to Hear" features Ukrainian athletes speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling for peace and solidarity. The episode highlights the role of athletes in promoting social change and raising awareness about important issues.
Flamebearers is committed to promoting gender equity in sports and using digital media as a tool for positive change. The Signal Awards are a testament to its dedication and impact in the field of digital media.
For more information about Flamebearers and its work, please visit https://flamebearers.com/
