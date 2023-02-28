Anahuac Transport Welcomes Jennifer Elliot to the Team

Jennifer Elliott is currently a trainee in the accounting department. She looks forward to sharing her skills and talents in her new job.

ANAHAUC, TEXAS, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid bulk transport specialist Anahuac Transport proudly congratulates Jennifer Elliott on joining the Team.

Jennifer is an inspiring woman and a true embodiment of courage and resilience. She was born in October 1980 and raised in Pasadena, Texas. She lived there until she graduated from Deer Park High School in 1999. After the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Jennifer took off on a healing journey for herself and her two children, searching across cities to find new hope, ultimately leading them to Wallisville, where she worked there as a mortgage loan officer for several years, providing her family with security through financial stability. Despite the challenges she faced, Jennifer was determined to better herself. As a result of her hard work and dedication, she obtained certifications as an expert safety technician in both industrial and construction fields from a trade school.

Jennifer has called Wallisville home for a decade, raising her children alongside the community. This month she embarked on an exciting new journey when Anahuac Transport welcomed her aboard to join their accounting team and eventually transition into dispatching.

About Anahuac Transport

Anahuac Transport, Inc. provides a reliable and secure solution for quickly distributing bulk liquid chemical & petroleum products across the United States. Experienced drivers & owner-operators, who are TWIC certified, have been trained to easily tackle hazardous chemicals - all backed by 24/7 full-service pick-up delivery support.

Anahuac Transport is a liquid bulk transport company that tailors its services to give customers exactly what they need. Dedicating trailers directly to each customer helps efficiently reduce costs and prevent quality issues due to washing too often. Furthermore, the diverse fleet of trailers can meet any product requirement or delivery challenges customers face.

With Anahuac Transport, you can enjoy the highest quality customer experience and secure short or long-term leases on their impressive selection of tank trailers.

