ACEL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD MEMBER, HUI WU-CURTIS WITH SUPPORTU
ACEL's board of directors meet mid February and have approved of adding 2 new board members, one of which is SupportU's COO/Co-Founder, Hui Wu-CurtisPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupportU, a woman, minority-owned disruptor in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, is pleased to announce that ACEL – Asian Corporate and Entrepreneur Leaders, a non-profit organization providing Asian American professionals opportunities to work together to enhance Asian American leadership, has appointed Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis to its Board of Directors.
“ACEL- Phoenix team is thrilled to welcome Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis to join our board. Her dedication to community, insight, and entrepreneurial acumen will be a valuable asset to our organization and will no doubt inspire many young and seasoned professionals! We look forward to a long and successful journey together.” stated Jason Wong, executive director of ACEL.
Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis has over 25 years of leadership experience in various executive roles. She is the Co-Founder and COO of SupportU, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company founded in 2021, focused on its mission of employing and developing people in our underserved communities. By providing the diverse workforce with a culture and work environment that celebrates and leverages the diversity of thought and innovation, it allows its employees to deliver outstanding customer experience to clients and their customers.
Dr. Wu-Curtis holds a doctorate degree in Business Administration from Trident University International, along with an MBA and Bachelor’s in Communications from San Diego State University.
"Culture is the reflection of leadership. Great leaders establish a culture that produces more leaders, not followers. To effectively address today’s challenges we need diversity….it is the key to developing effective solutions and sustainable growth. Hui and her team founded SupportU Solutions with this vision of inclusion. The empowerment of the team assures she (and SupportU) will attain the vision. Her commitment to developing future minority leaders can be extended with her new position on ACEL's board. It is an organization she feels strongly about supporting. ” states Ron Petrie, CEO and Co-Founder of SupportU.
About SupportU©
SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.
SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. Learn more about SupportU at www.supportusolutions.com
About ACEL – Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders
ACEL is a national non-profit organization providing Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) professionals opportunities to work together to enhance AAPI leadership in our careers, communities, and the local government that we live and serve in.
As the largest and fastest-growing AAPI professional organization, ACEL continues to provide its members with the tools and resources to further career advancements and to empower Asian Americans to become great leaders as well as reliable employees.
In order to achieve our goals, ACEL offers a diverse range of professional development programs on the local level. These may include a series of panels, workshops, and seminars. ACEL engages its membership in community activities, an ongoing mentorship program, cultural awareness, and professional networking events. As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, we also seek to promote the active participation of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders in society through community service.
Laurie Colangelo
SupportU
+1 585-910-6833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn