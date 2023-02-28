Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen Honored and Celebrated as One of California's Most Influential Medical Pioneers for Black History Month

First African American to open a chain of free-standing fully functional urgent care facilities in the state of California.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is being honored and celebrated for Black History Month as one of California's most influential medical pioneers. Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care Los Angeles reports, Ombudsman international and Bulletin Displays of Los Angeles have begun a billboard campaign throughout Southern California celebrating the medical veteran and his accomplishments throughout the state. In 2001, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen began a journey to serve the underserved communities in Los Angeles and Orange County. The Doctors vision was to open a chain of urgent care facilities to serve the diverse, multicultural community. Dr. Allen became the first African American to open a chain of free-standing, fully functional urgent care facilities in California. Leaving a blueprint for future leaders to emulate.

Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation are known for giving back to the community and have sponsored some of Los Angeles's largest charity events. Their organizations provide year-round free medical care to the underserved, including the homeless. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, sponsors the Compton Cancer Awareness Program, the Los Angeles Holiday Annual 1000 Turkey and Toy giveaway. In 2022, the organization gave away four Cars and hundreds of Gas cards nationwide to people in need.

Dr. Allen states: "History should inspire you; it should leave you with a sense of great honor and pride. I hope when others look back on this achievement, they feel this energy."

In February of 2022, during Black History Month, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen made world headlines as he achieved the Guinness World Records title for the world's tallest 3D-printed sculpture of a Human. Last month, the Foundation and Dr. Allen announced its commitment to special needs children with the $50,000 Hand-Up Award, designed to help families nationwide, named in honor of son Colin Mathew Allen, who has autism.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and Corona Virus Test Los Angeles facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment on servicing Los Angeles County and the surrounding communities. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation has been a legendary pillar in the community during tough times. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for California State Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

