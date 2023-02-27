University of Silicon Valley® (USV®) game development professor and “Video Game Storytelling” author comments on HBO blockbuster “The Last of Us”

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With approximately three billion players worldwide, video games are big business, prompting an increasing trend of TV and movie adaptations, such as HBO’s smash series The Last of Us, adapted from the Sony / Naughty Dog game of the same title. University of Silicon Valley game development professor and Video Game Storytelling author Evan Skolnick was recently interviewed by CBS’s Carter Evans – along with Neil Druckmann, co-creator and executive producer of The Last of Us game and HBO series, and Merle Dandridge, who plays Marlene in both projects – on what he thinks is unique about the video-game-turned-blockbuster HBO series.

When asked what makes a successful crossover from video game to movie, Skolnick explained, “In most games, the main attraction is not the story but the gameplay. The story often plays a supporting role by enhancing and contextualizing the player’s experience. The real question is how well does the story hold up all by itself? In the case of The Last of Us, the story holds up tremendously well and is driving the series’ wild popularity.”

“Here at USV we teach our Game Design and Development students how to create visually striking 3D art, how to implement those assets into a game engine, and how to develop and execute powerful stories in video games to bring vivid characters, worlds, and scenarios to life,” he said. “The Last of Us serves as an outstanding example of the importance of story – both to the game and as a standalone entity – and helps inspire our students to truly push their storytelling limits.”

To view the CBS interview, “How the creator of HBO's ‘The Last of Us’ honors the game's story on television” click here.

