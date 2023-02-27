CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Block, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Block, Inc. (f/k/a Square, Inc.) (“Block”) (NYSE: SQ) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Block and its shareholders. If you are a Block shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Block’s board of directors made, or caused Block to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Block’s business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the board failed to disclose material information, including whether Block misled investors by failing to disclose that: (a) Block suffered a major data breach; (ii) accordingly, Block was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; and (iii) Block’s revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; and whether, as a result, statements about Block’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 4, 2022, Block disclosed that it had suffered a major data breach in December 2021.

What You Can Do

If you are a Block shareholder, you may have legal claims against Block's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

