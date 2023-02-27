Second lawsuit takes aim at California rule advising schools to keep students’ gender identity private

Eight years after California required public schools to heed students’ choice of their gender identity in an effort to keep them safe and free of discrimination, conservative groups are arguing in court that the schools are violating parents’ right to direct their children’s upbringing.
