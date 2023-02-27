Meeting at MFA of Turkmenistan with the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers of the CIS

27/02/2023

On February 25, 2023, the Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers (ICRW) of the CIS Buri Karimov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ICRW, as well as the prospects for the development of international transport corridors in the region.

An exchange of views took place on the initiative participation of Turkmenistan in the global transport dialogue, comprehensive national programs were noted aimed at modernizing the material and technical base of the transport industry, expanding existing and forming new transport and communication networks to integrate the domestic transport system into the international transport infrastructure, creating in our country large logistics centers providing regional coordination of multimodal transportation.

Issues of preparation and holding of events of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders were touched upon, including the upcoming 46th meeting of the ICRW, as well as the possibility of organizing an international scientific and practical conference in Ashgabat and the 6th international motor rally.

In this context, B. Karimov noted the importance of the 6th international motor rally, designed to help improve the condition and development of international transport corridors, including roads, road safety, and reduce the number of barriers to traffic and cargo.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in organizing and holding joint upcoming events.